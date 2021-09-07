Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

