Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $20,879,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $14,910,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $12,431,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,928,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

