Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 619,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,077. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $53,168,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.