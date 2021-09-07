Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

About Shriro

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

