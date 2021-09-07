Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.