Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) vs. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Head-To-Head Survey

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.60%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.92 $294.17 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.21 $35.11 million $4.31 5.57

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 21.09% 26.63% 23.10%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

