ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Critical Analysis

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.32%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.86 $13.69 million N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.46 $169.57 million $3.13 23.37

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.00% 12.80% 1.05% ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

