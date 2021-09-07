Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Serco Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,071,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

