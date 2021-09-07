Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

