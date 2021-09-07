Sei Investments Co. Purchases 61,222 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Natera worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,803. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

