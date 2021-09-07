Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,628 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.