Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.