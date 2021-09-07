Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

