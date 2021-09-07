Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

