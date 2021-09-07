Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,881 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $584.80 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.58 and its 200 day moving average is $545.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

