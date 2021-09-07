Sei Investments Co. Acquires 55,188 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Element Solutions worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

