SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.