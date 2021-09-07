Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.