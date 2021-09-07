Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 stock opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.07. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

