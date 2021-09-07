Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 837,226 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,105,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.