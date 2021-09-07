Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHF opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

