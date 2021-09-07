Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

