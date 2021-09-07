Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 438,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,729. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

