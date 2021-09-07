Scholtz & Company LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

