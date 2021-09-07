Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 994.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.63. 844,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,178,112. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

