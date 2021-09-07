Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.24% of Renalytix AI worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,132. Renalytix AI plc has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $901.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

