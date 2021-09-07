Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 588 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 243,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

