Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

SNDR stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

