Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $305.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $329.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.47. Schindler has a 1-year low of $259.35 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.