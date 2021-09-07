SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 71,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC opened at $366.48 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,960 shares of company stock valued at $98,390,012 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

