SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $574.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.80 million to $580.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $366.48 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a 200-day moving average of $306.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

