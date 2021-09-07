Sandy Spring Bank Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

