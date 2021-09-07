Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,013 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 127.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

