Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

