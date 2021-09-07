Sandy Spring Bank Invests $301,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

PLNT opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.