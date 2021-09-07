Sandy Spring Bank Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

