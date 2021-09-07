Sandy Spring Bank Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Equinix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $882.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $752.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,790,670 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

