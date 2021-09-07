Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 93.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.32 and its 200-day moving average is $438.59. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

