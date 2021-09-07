Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.35 ($36.88).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €31.44 ($36.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.