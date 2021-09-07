salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,016. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.