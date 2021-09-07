Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SAFE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The stock had a trading volume of 103,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,882. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,069.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 933.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

