SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0326 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $60,329.81 and approximately $214.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018877 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

