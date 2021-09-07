Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 3,300 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for about 1.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.19% of Granite Construction worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 1,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

