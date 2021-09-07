Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,743 shares during the period. Tecnoglass comprises approximately 3.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.78% of Tecnoglass worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,742. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

