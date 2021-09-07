Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $5.49 Million Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Crown Crafts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 7.37% of Crown Crafts worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the first quarter worth $79,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 38.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CRWS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 6,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

