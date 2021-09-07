Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.29% of The Container Store Group worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,701. The firm has a market cap of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

