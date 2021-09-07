Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Acquires Shares of 505,700 Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 505,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 61,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

