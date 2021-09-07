Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,602 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.