Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

