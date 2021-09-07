Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.27 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

